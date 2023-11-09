Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Parker County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Parker County, Texas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Parker County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Aledo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Callisburg High School at Springtown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Springtown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Springtown High School at Hereford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
City View High School at Millsap High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Millsap, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brock High School at Iowa Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Graham, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
