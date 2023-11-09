The North Texas Eagles (1-0) face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

North Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Tigers put up an average of 56.1 points per game last year, 11.4 fewer points than the 67.5 the Eagles gave up to opponents.

When Grambling allowed fewer than 62.6 points last season, it went 8-7.

Last year, the Eagles scored only 0.1 more points per game (62.6) than the Tigers gave up (62.5).

North Texas went 10-7 last season when scoring more than 62.5 points.

The Eagles shot 37% from the field last season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

The Tigers shot 32.1% from the field, 21.6% lower than the 53.7% the Eagles' opponents shot last season.

