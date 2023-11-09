Texas High School Football: How to Stream the New Braunfels High School vs. Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM CT, New Braunfels High School is away from home versus Claudia Taylor 'Lady Bird' Johnson High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
New Braunfels vs. Johnson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Bexar County Games This Week
John Marshall Harlan High School at Eagle Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron P. Steele High School at Louis D Brandeis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Schertz, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Davenport, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Somerset High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagner High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lockhart High School at Alamo Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Orem, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty Hill High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Longview, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Comal County Games This Week
Cedar Park High School at Canyon High School - New Braunfels
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.