We have 2023 high school football action in Leon County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Tidehaven High School at Buffalo High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Garrison High School at Leon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Jacksonville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Oakwood, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

