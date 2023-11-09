Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lamb County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Lamb County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Lamb County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Littlefield High School at Canadian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Farwell High School at Olton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springlake-Earth High School at Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
