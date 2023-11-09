Texas High School Football: How to Stream the La Grange High School vs. Madisonville High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, November 9, Madisonville High School will host La Grange High School, beginning at 6:30 PM CT.
La Grange vs. Madisonville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Other Fayette County Games This Week
Schulenburg High School at Lyndon B Johnson High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Buda, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
