In Jefferson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Cochran County
  • Hood County
  • San Patricio County
  • Rockwall County
  • Tom Green County
  • Runnels County
  • Hopkins County
  • Panola County
  • Frio County
  • Carson County

    • Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Westbrook High School at Rankin High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Garden City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Forney High School at Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Forney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nederland High School at Lake Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Montgomery, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hamshire Fannett High School at Brookshire Royal High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Deer Park, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.