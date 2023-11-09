Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Hays County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Hays County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pearsall High School at Wimberley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Antonio , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
San Marcos Academy at Covenant Christian School - Conroe
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Dripping Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dripping Springs , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
