Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Grandview High School vs. Fairfield High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Thursday, November 9, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Fairfield High School will play Grandview High School in Waxahachie, TX.
Grandview vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Johnson County Games This Week
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
