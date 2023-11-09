Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Gillespie County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Gillespie County, Texas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gillespie County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Harper High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Holland, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fredericksburg High School at Davenport High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Davenport, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
