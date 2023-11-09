Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Ellis County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Penelope High School at Milford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Coolidge, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Red Oak High School at Centennial High School - Burleson
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Red Oak, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
