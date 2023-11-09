Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to catch this week's high school football games in El Paso County, Texas? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Anthony High School at Hawley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Big Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Plains High School at Clint High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Seminole, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tornillo High School at Wall High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Wall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frenship High School at Eastwood High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: El Paso, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kennedy, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
