Is there high school football on the docket this week in Denton County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Grapevine, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Allen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Argyle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Princeton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Coppell High School at Guyer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Justin, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Corinth, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

