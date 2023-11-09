Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cochran County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST
In Cochran County, Texas, there are attractive high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Cochran County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Morton High School at Stratford High School - Stratford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hereford , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
