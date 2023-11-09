Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Colleyville Heritage High School vs. Denton High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
There is a game between 5A - District 6 teams in Grapevine, TX on Thursday, November 9 (starting at 6:30 PM CT), with Denton High School hosting Colleyville Heritage High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
CHHS vs. Denton Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Lewisville High School at Allen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Liberty Christian School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Argyle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunnyvale High School at Krum High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Princeton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: midlothian, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McKinney, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Denton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tarrant County Games This Week
Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alvarado, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine High School at Emerson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Grapevine, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Dallas , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Stephenville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Southlake , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seagoville High School at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Highland Park, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Justin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakeland High School at Timberview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mansfield, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Frisco, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richland High School at Frisco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Haltom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arlington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.