    Thursday

    Groom High School at Whitharral High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Silverton, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Tahoka High School at Panhandle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Canyon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

