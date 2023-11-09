Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Burnet County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Burnet County, Texas this week. Details on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Burnet County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Somerset High School at Burnet High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.