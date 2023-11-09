Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bosque County This Week
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Bosque County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Bosque County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Walnut Springs High School at Oglesby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Axtell High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: McGregor, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kopperl High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iredell High School at Calvert High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jonesboro, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
