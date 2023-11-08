The contests in a Wednesday college basketball schedule sure to please include the Le Moyne Dolphins taking on the Colorado Buffaloes at CU Events Center.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Dayton Flyers vs. No. 2 UConn Huskies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: XL Center

XL Center Location: Hartford, Connecticut

How to Watch Dayton vs. UConn

TV: SNY

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Carmichael Arena

Carmichael Arena Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina

TV: ACC Network Extra

Le Moyne Dolphins vs. No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: CU Events Center

CU Events Center Location: Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch Le Moyne vs. Colorado

TV: Pac-12 Network

Southern Jaguars vs. No. 13 Texas Longhorns

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Location: Austin, Texas

How to Watch Southern vs. Texas

TV: LHN

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 15 Stanford Cardinal

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Maples Pavilion

Maples Pavilion Location: Stanford, California

How to Watch Hawaii vs. Stanford

TV: Pac-12 Network