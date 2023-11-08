Thunder vs. Cavaliers November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSOH.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSOK, BSOH
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He also drained 51.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Per game, Josh Giddey posted 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.0 treys.
- Luguentz Dort's numbers last season were 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.
- Isaiah Joe averaged 9.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.
- Evan Mobley collected 16.2 points, 2.8 assists and 9.0 boards.
- Darius Garland's numbers last season were 21.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.
- Caris LeVert's numbers last season were 12.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made 3-pointers.
- Max Strus recorded 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 boards.
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Thunder
|Cavaliers
|117.5
|Points Avg.
|112.3
|116.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.9
|46.5%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
