Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-21.5)
|131.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-22.5)
|131.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas Tech compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Red Raiders and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 29 times last season.
- Texas A&M-Commerce won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.
- A total of 18 of the Lions' games last season went over the point total.
Texas Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.