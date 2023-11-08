The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) take the court against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Red Raiders had a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.3% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Lions' opponents knocked down.

Texas Tech went 11-5 when it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders were the 114th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 312th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Red Raiders averaged were only 0.1 fewer points than the Lions gave up (73.4).

Texas Tech went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison

Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Red Raiders gave up 3.7 fewer points per game (68.4) than away from home (72.1).

Texas Tech sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was one more threes and 1.8% points better than it averaged away from home (6.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule