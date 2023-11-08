The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) are heavy, 22.5-point favorites against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 128.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -22.5 128.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-Commerce played 24 games last season that had more than 128.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Lions matchups last year was 144.9, 16.4 more points than this game's point total.

Against the spread, the Lions were 15-14-0 last year.

Texas Tech was less successful against the spread than Texas A&M-Commerce last season, sporting an ATS record of 13-16-0, as opposed to the 15-14-0 record of the Lions.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 128.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 128.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 24 82.8% 73.3 144.9 69.0 142.4 139 Texas A&M-Commerce 24 82.8% 71.6 144.9 73.4 142.4 141.1

Additional Texas A&M-Commerce Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 71.6 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 69.0 the Red Raiders allowed.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-9 against the spread and 9-10 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 22.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 13-16-0 1-2 16-13-0 Texas A&M-Commerce 15-14-0 1-0 18-11-0

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Texas A&M-Commerce 11-6 Home Record 5-5 3-7 Away Record 7-12 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 10-7-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.8 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-7-0

