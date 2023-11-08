Wednesday's contest between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) matching up at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 81-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-19.1)

Texas Tech (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

Last season Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 71.6 points per game (181st-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 73.4 points per contest (274th-ranked).

The Lions pulled down 29.1 rebounds per game (312th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 30.9 rebounds per contest (164th-ranked).

Last season Texas A&M-Commerce ranked 81st in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.4 per game.

With 12.4 turnovers per game, the Lions ranked 235th in the nation. They forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 174th in college basketball.

The Lions made 8.4 treys per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while putting up a 32% three-point percentage (299th-ranked).

Texas A&M-Commerce allowed 6.7 three-pointers per game (111th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 34.6% (242nd-ranked) from three-point land.

Last year Texas A&M-Commerce took 54.1% two-pointers, accounting for 67.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 45.9% from beyond the arc (32.4% of the team's baskets).

