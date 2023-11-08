The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-1) battle the Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-21.5) 131.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-22.5) 131.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce went 15-14-0 ATS last year.

The Lions covered the spread when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity last year.

Texas Tech won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Red Raiders games.

