The SMU Mustangs (1-0) hit the court against the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Western Illinois matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-18.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-18.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU went 11-18-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 19 Mustangs games hit the over.

Western Illinois covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.

Last year, 13 of the Leathernecks' games hit the over.

