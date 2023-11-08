How to Watch SMU vs. Western Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-1) battle the SMU Mustangs (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Western Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs made 42.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Leathernecks allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- SMU went 6-1 when it shot better than 46.1% from the field.
- The Leathernecks ranked 251st in rebounding in college basketball. The Mustangs finished 210th.
- Last year, the Mustangs recorded only 2.1 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Leathernecks allowed (72.4).
- SMU went 8-5 last season when scoring more than 72.4 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, SMU posted 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did in road games (68.1).
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs ceded 70.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 83.1.
- When playing at home, SMU averaged 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in road games (6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to when playing on the road (28%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|S'western Assemblies
|W 82-63
|Moody Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|Moody Coliseum
