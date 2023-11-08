The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: MW Network

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

  • The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.
  • Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.
  • The Panthers scored only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69).
  • When it scored more than 69 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 8-3.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).
  • At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas Christian W 89-66 William J. Nicks Building
11/8/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center
11/10/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/14/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

