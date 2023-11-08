The Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

Prairie View A&M vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV: MW Network

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers shot at a 40.4% clip from the field last season, 2.4 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of the Redhawks averaged.

Last season, Prairie View A&M had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Panthers were the 101st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Redhawks finished 83rd.

The Panthers scored only 1.2 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Redhawks gave up (69).

When it scored more than 69 points last season, Prairie View A&M went 8-3.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Prairie View A&M scored 7.8 more points per game at home (72.4) than on the road (64.6).

At home, the Panthers allowed 64.5 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than they allowed away (71.1).

Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M knocked down more triples on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

