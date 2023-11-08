NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's NHL schedule includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Detroit Red Wings squaring off against the New York Rangers.
Here you will find info on live coverage of all of Tuesday's NHL action.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,MSG-B,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Minnesota Wild at New York Islanders
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,BSN,BSWI,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at New York Rangers
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Winnipeg Jets at St. Louis Blues
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
|New Jersey Devils at Colorado Avalanche
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|TNT,Max (Watch this game on Max)
|Pittsburgh Penguins at Anaheim Ducks
|10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,BSSC,BSSD,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Philadelphia Flyers at San Jose Sharks
|10:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 7
|ESPN+,NBCS-CA,NBCS-PH (Watch this game on Fubo)
