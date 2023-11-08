The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Josh Giddey, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Giddey totaled eight points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 126-117 win versus the Hawks.

In this article, we break down Giddey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-128)

Over 15.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-141)

Over 6.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers conceded 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

The Cavaliers allowed 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the league.

The Cavaliers were the best team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.

The Cavaliers conceded 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest last year, second in the NBA in that category.

Josh Giddey vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 28 2 6 6 0 0 0

