Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bexar County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
United High School at Mccollum High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 8
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
