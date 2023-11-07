The Texas Tech Red Raiders will open their 2023-24 season matching up with the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros scored only 4.5 fewer points per game last year (62.3) than the Red Raiders gave up (66.8).

When UT Rio Grande Valley gave up fewer than 68.9 points last season, it went 10-4.

Last year, the 68.9 points per game the Red Raiders put up were just 1.4 more points than the Vaqueros allowed (67.5).

Texas Tech went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

