How to Watch the Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros play the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Vaqueros' 62.3 points per game last year were only 4.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Red Raiders gave up.
- UT Rio Grande Valley had a 10-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.9 points.
- Last year, the Red Raiders put up just 1.4 more points per game (68.9) than the Vaqueros gave up (67.5).
- When Texas Tech scored more than 67.5 points last season, it went 13-4.
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/13/2023
|Lamar
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
