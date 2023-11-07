Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Hays County, Texas today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kipp University Preparatory School at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.