How to Watch Xavier vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
- Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers averaged were 14.1 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
- Xavier had a 23-6 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Robert Morris Stats Insights
- The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
- Robert Morris went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Colonials ranked 109th.
- The Colonials scored just 4.8 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).
- Robert Morris had a 15-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Xavier performed better in home games last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).
Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
- In 2022-23, the Colonials conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).
- Robert Morris knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/9/2023
|Point Park
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
