Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Williamson County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Williamson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Round Rock High School at Liberty Hill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Liberty Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.