The Western Illinois Leathernecks go up against the UTSA Roadrunners at UTSA Convocation Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the UTSA vs. Western Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Western Illinois Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-6.5) 144.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-6.5) 144.5 -325 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTSA vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Roadrunners games.

Western Illinois put together a 14-12-0 record against the spread last year.

In Leathernecks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.