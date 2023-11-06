Player prop bet options for Trae Young and others are listed when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

BSOK and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -147)

Monday's points prop bet for Chet Holmgren is 17.5 points. That's 2.2 more than his season average of 15.3.

He has pulled down 7.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Monday's assist over/under (2.5).

Holmgren has hit 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Luguentz Dort Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -108) 1.5 (Over: -167)

The 14.5-point prop bet set for Luguentz Dort on Monday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has collected 4.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

His 2.0 made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -115) 10.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Young's 21.3 points per game average is 2.2 less than Monday's over/under.

Young has averaged 10.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 21.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Monday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Monday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Monday.

