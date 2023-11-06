Thunder vs. Hawks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Atlanta Hawks (4-2), on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center, will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3). This game is at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Hawks matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawks Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawks (-2.5)
|236.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Hawks (-3.5)
|236.5
|-154
|+130
Thunder vs Hawks Additional Info
Thunder vs. Hawks Betting Trends
- The Hawks average 122.8 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 115.2 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +46 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- The Thunder score 116 points per game (ninth in NBA) and concede 116.7 (24th in league) for a -4 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 238.8 points per game, 2.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 231.9 points per game combined, 4.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Atlanta is 3-3-0 ATS this season.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this year.
Thunder and Hawks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+6600
|+3000
|-
|Hawks
|+10000
|+3000
|-
