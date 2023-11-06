The Texas State Bobcats (0-0) take the court against the Little Rock Trojans (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Texas State vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.4% lower than the 47.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

In games Texas State shot higher than 47.6% from the field, it went 7-2 overall.

The Trojans ranked 96th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bobcats finished 283rd.

Last year, the 66.0 points per game the Bobcats recorded were 13.4 fewer points than the Trojans gave up (79.4).

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Texas State fared better at home last season, putting up 66.1 points per game, compared to 63.9 per game in road games.

The Bobcats gave up 68.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.6 in away games.

In home games, Texas State made 0.2 fewer treys per game (4.1) than when playing on the road (4.3). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.9%) compared to in road games (30.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Upcoming Schedule