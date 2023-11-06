The New Mexico Lobos will open their 2023-24 season facing the Texas Southern Tigers on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the New Mexico vs. Texas Southern matchup.

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

The Pit in Albuquerque, New Mexico How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Mexico Moneyline Texas Southern Moneyline BetMGM New Mexico (-17.5) 151.5 -3000 +1300 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel - - - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Southern vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas Southern put together a 10-19-0 record against the spread last year.

The Tigers covered the spread once when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in four opportunities).

New Mexico put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 20 times in Lobos games.

