How to Watch the TCU vs. Oral Roberts Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
TCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Oral Roberts 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Eagles scored an average of 78.1 points per game last year, 9.8 more points than the 68.3 the Horned Frogs gave up.
- Oral Roberts went 2-0 last season when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
- Last year, the Horned Frogs put up 60.0 points per game, 22.4 fewer points than the 82.4 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- The Horned Frogs shot 34.2% from the field last season, 13.4 percentage points lower than the 47.6% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- The Golden Eagles shot at a 40.0% clip from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of the Horned Frogs averaged.
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/12/2023
|Rice
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
