Monday's contest between the TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (0-0) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored TCU squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

A season ago, the Horned Frogs went 8-23 during the season.

TCU vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

TCU vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 76, Oral Roberts 68

TCU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Horned Frogs' -255 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 60.0 points per game (274th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per outing (279th in college basketball).

TCU put up 58.1 points per game last year in conference action, which was 1.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (60.0).

The Horned Frogs averaged 62.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than they averaged on the road (54.5).

TCU gave up 64.7 points per game last season at home, which was 10.0 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (74.7).

