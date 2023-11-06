The Dallas Stars (7-2-1) square off against the Boston Bruins (9-1-1) at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX. The Stars fell to the Vancouver Canucks 2-0 in their most recent outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSWX Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-135) Bruins (+110) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won six of their eight games when favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).

Dallas has played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter and won each of them.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 57.4% chance to win.

In four games this season, Dallas and its opponent have combined for more than 5.5 goals.

Stars vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Bruins Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 29 (23rd) Goals 35 (16th) 25 (4th) Goals Allowed 21 (1st) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 6 (19th) 2 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (2nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars offense's 29 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in NHL play, conceding 25 goals to rank fourth.

With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked 10th-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.