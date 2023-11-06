Stars vs. Bruins November 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jamie Benn and Charlie McAvoy will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars face the Boston Bruins at American Airlines Center on Monday, November 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
Stars vs. Bruins Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Stars (-135)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+,NESN,BSSWX
Stars Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Dallas, Roope Hintz has 11 points in nine games (five goals, six assists).
- Joe Pavelski has four goals and six assists, equaling 10 points (one per game).
- Benn has posted three goals and six assists for Dallas.
- Scott Wedgewood (2-1-0) has a 3.4 goals against average and a .911% save percentage (28th in league).
Bruins Players to Watch
- David Pastrnak has recorded nine goals (0.8 per game) and collected seven assists (0.6 per game), taking 4.7 shots per game and shooting 17.3%. This places him among the leaders for Boston with 16 total points (1.5 per game).
- Brad Marchand's 10 points this season, including five goals and five assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Boston.
- This season, McAvoy has two goals and seven assists, for a season point total of nine.
- In the crease, Jeremy Swayman's record stands at 5-0-0 on the season, allowing seven goals (1.4 goals against average) and amassing 143 saves with a .953% save percentage (third-best in the league).
Stars vs. Bruins Stat Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Bruins AVG
|Bruins Rank
|22nd
|2.9
|Goals Scored
|3.18
|15th
|5th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|1.91
|1st
|24th
|29.2
|Shots
|31.9
|13th
|27th
|33.8
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|16th
|29th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|21st
|1st
|94.44%
|Penalty Kill %
|93.62%
|2nd
