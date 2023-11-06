The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Monday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Stars vs Bruins Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 25 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank fourth.

The Stars' 29 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roope Hintz 9 5 6 11 3 0 47.6% Joe Pavelski 10 4 6 10 12 4 48.9% Jamie Benn 10 3 6 9 3 9 53.5% Jason Robertson 10 2 6 8 9 10 - Wyatt Johnston 10 3 4 7 3 3 42.3%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins concede just 1.9 goals per game (21 in total), the fewest in the NHL.

The Bruins have 35 goals this season (3.2 per game), 16th in the league.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players