Monday's game features the SMU Mustangs (0-0) and the UC Riverside Highlanders (0-0) squaring off at Moody Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 69-47 victory for heavily favored SMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Mustangs went 17-13 a season ago.

SMU vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SMU vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 69, UC Riverside 47

SMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball) last season while giving up 58.3 per outing (39th in college basketball). They had a +137 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

In conference action, SMU put up fewer points per contest (60.9) than its overall average (62.9).

Offensively the Mustangs performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 67.1 points per game, compared to 58.8 per game in road games.

SMU surrendered 52.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.3 fewer points than it allowed in away games (64.7).

