The Pacific Tigers (0-0) are favored by 1.5 points against the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stockton, California

Stockton, California Venue: Alex G. Spanos Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacific -1.5 139.5

Bearkats Betting Records & Stats

Sam Houston played eight games last season that finished with more than 139.5 points.

The Bearkats had a 131.4-point average over/under in their contests last year, 8.1 fewer points than this game's total.

The Bearkats were 15-11-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, Sam Houston was the underdog six times and won three of those games.

The Bearkats were 3-3 last season when entering a game as an underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bearkats have a 51.2% chance to win.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 139.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 139.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacific 24 82.8% 75.8 148 77.7 137 150 Sam Houston 8 30.8% 72.2 148 59.3 137 132.9

Additional Sam Houston Insights & Trends

The Bearkats put up an average of 72.2 points per game last year, 5.5 fewer points than the 77.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 77.7 points last season, Sam Houston went 4-0 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacific 15-14-0 3-5 16-13-0 Sam Houston 15-11-0 3-3 10-16-0

Sam Houston vs. Pacific Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Pacific Sam Houston 7-10 Home Record 12-1 7-7 Away Record 11-6 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

