How to Watch Houston vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 7 Houston Cougars (0-0) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Houston Stats Insights
- The Cougars made 45.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
- Houston had a 24-0 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks ranked 178th.
- Last year, the 74.9 points per game the Cougars put up were 5.1 more points than the Warhawks allowed (69.8).
- When Houston put up more than 69.8 points last season, it went 24-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Houston played better at home last season, scoring 77.3 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Cougars played better in home games last year, ceding 54.4 points per game, compared to 60.9 in away games.
- When playing at home, Houston sunk 0.9 fewer three-pointers per game (7.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (34.0%) compared to when playing on the road (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/11/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|-
|Fertitta Center
|11/13/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fertitta Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.