Monday's contest that pits the BYU Cougars (0-0) against the Houston Christian Huskies (0-0) at Marriott Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 89-63 in favor of BYU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no set line.

Houston Christian vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Houston Christian vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 89, Houston Christian 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-26.2)

BYU (-26.2) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian Performance Insights

Houston Christian ranked 43rd in college basketball with 77.6 points per game last season, but on defense it was less effective, allowing 83.1 points per game (-2-worst in college basketball).

Last year the Huskies pulled down 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Last season Houston Christian ranked 56th in college basketball in assists, putting up 14.8 per game.

The Huskies committed 15.0 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.1 turnovers per game (159th-ranked).

Last year the Huskies made 8.3 treys per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.5% (56th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Houston Christian ranked 230th in the nation by giving up 7.6 three-pointers per game, but it allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 22nd-worst in college basketball.

Last year Houston Christian took 61% two-pointers, accounting for 68.9% of the team's baskets. It shot 39% from beyond the arc (31.1% of the team's baskets).

